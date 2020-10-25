ENDSARS: IGP Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.

Following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, there has been serious unrest in the country which has led to the destruction and looting of properties.

The IGP gave the order in a statement issued by Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba on Saturday

Also Read: Air Force Intervenes, Slams Policemen For Shooting At A Crowd (Video)

The Police Chief asked all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and the Special Protection Unit, to immediately restore order.

He ordered the police head to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt a further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.