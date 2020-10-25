Connect with us

National News

#ENDSARS: IGP Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough

Published

3 hours ago

on

#ENDSARS: Police IG Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough
#ENDSARS: Police IG Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.

Following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, there has been serious unrest in the country which has led to the destruction and looting of properties.

The IGP gave the order in a statement issued by Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba on Saturday

Also Read: Air Force Intervenes, Slams Policemen For Shooting At A Crowd (Video)

The Police Chief asked all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and the Special Protection Unit, to immediately restore order.

He ordered the police head to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt a further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew
#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of the State.

Recall that the Governor had declared curfew in Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state following an outbreak of violence in those areas.

However, following the return of relative calm and hardship being suffered by residents of the affected areas, the Governor adjusted the curfew.

Also Read: #ENDSARS: IGP Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough

This was announced in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, on Saturday.

“In its place, a 13-hour curfew from 6 pm to 7 am daily, is imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, with effect from 6 pm on Sunday, 25th October 2020 until further notice.”

Continue Reading

National News

Fani-Kayode Condemns Video Asking Igbo Indigenes To Leave Yorubaland

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

‘You Are A Dictator, Sociopathic Disgrace’ – Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari
Fani-Kayode Condemns Video Asking Igbo Indigenes To Leave Yorubaland

Femi Fani–Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat of violence on Igbo indigenes in Yorubaland.

In a video circulating on social media, Grandson Adeyinka, a UK-based Nigerian, called on Igbo indigenes to leave south-west states.

Also Read: Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba

In the video, Adeyinka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Igbo, warning that those who refuse to leave will be dealt with.

Reacting to the video, the former Minister distanced the Yoruba people from the statement, urging the Igbo people in Lagos to stand firm and stand their ground.

He wrote:

Continue Reading

National News

El-Rufai Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Seven Communities In Kaduna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Governor El-rufai
El Rufai Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Seven Communities In Kaduna Metropolis

Governor El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has declared a 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan announced this is a statement on Saturday.

Although the reason for the restriction was not stated, it follows the looting of warehouses – where COVID-19 palliatives were reportedly stored by the government – by residents.

Also Read: Lekki Shooting Casualties ‘Have Questions To Answer’ — Tinubu

Residents were said to have trooped to Gwari Avenue where they discovered a warehouse and immediately forced it open and carted away food items.

Reacting to the development, the government directed security agencies involved to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew, and those responsible for the breakdown of law and order as well as looting and destroying properties.

The affected communities include Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South LGA, and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, and Ungwan Romi of Chikun LGA.

Continue Reading

Trending