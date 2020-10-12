EndSARS: ‘If You Can’t Listen To Us, The Protest Will Not Stop’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has joined other celebrities to tweet about the trending discussion on SARS and police brutality.

The media personality cum actress took to her official Twitter page to state that the citizens will not go back to being docile regarding unfavorable policies in Nigeria.

The author also warned that the protests will continue if the government is unwilling to listen to the demands of the people.

Her tweet reads:

“Now more than ever the government needs to realize that the change we seek is being brought not by them but by the youth, if you can’t listen to us, the protest will not stop, if you don’t implant our response, we will come out in more numbers, play time is done. #SARSMUSTEND”

See her tweet below: