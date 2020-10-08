EndSARS: If there’s no change after one week, we will protest – Naira Marley vows as he hails those currently protesting

Top Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has broken his silence after calling off his planned protest against brutality of the Nigerian Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a recent post made via his Twitter account, Naira thanked youths who went out to protest today, as he urged them to stay safe while protesting.

He also said that in line with the promise of Police authorities to reform SARS, that if no changes are being witnessed after one week, then he will hit the streets with his loyal fanbase known as Marlians.

The Tesumole crooner tweeted;

“Respect to all the youths out there fighting for their rights and what’s right. God bless y’all.

“After a week if there’s no changes on this fsars issue as promised by nigeriapoliceforce then we will get back out there stronger. Stay safe and protest peacefully if u re protesting.

They know My own crowd ya werey gan o #uncontrollably

“I told y’all already 99% Marlians are not on twitter.

“Some of y’all will remain follower and never become a leader.”

