#EndSARs: “I will waste 29 bullets on you” – Police officer brags (video)

By
Information Nigeria
-

A Nigerian police officer has bragged to shoot sporadically at anyone who challenges his job amid the ongoing EndSARs nationwide protest.

In a video that surfaced online, the police officer could be heard emphasizing shooting anyone that comes his way in the name of protesting against police brutality and harassment.

Watch the video below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here