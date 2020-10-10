EndSARs: “I will waste 29 bullets on you” – Police officer brags (video)

A Nigerian police officer has bragged to shoot sporadically at anyone who challenges his job amid the ongoing EndSARs nationwide protest.
In a video that surfaced online, the police officer could be heard emphasizing shooting anyone that comes his way in the name of protesting against police brutality and harassment.
Watch the video below:
I have 30 bullets. I’ll kill 29 people and use the last one to kill myself if it comes to that — alleged police officerpic.twitter.com/kU7R1i20uH
