#EndSARS: “I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice” – Rapper Falz (Video)
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has said that he is not backing down until justice is served.
The rapper released a video via Instagram on Monday in which he reiterated that he is going to get justice for the brave ones who lost their lives during the nationwide #EndSARS protests.
Falz captioned the video with the words;
“We have to complete what we have started. It’s quite some work but as long as we stay committed to it, that change we want to see will definitely happen. I am charged up!!!!
Really pleased to see this spirit that we have built.
Now that we have come this far, we cannot stop!!
However, it is important to be smarter and more strategic with the movement. We have all the tools we need at our disposal so let’s get to work!
To the brave ones we lost, we are so sorry Nigeria failed you. We will not let you down! We will not relent until justice is served!! God bless your souls”
Watch the video below:
"It's a marathon, not a sprint" Falz is more committed than ever #ENDSARS @falzthebahdguy pic.twitter.com/edqp96ftZC
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 26, 2020
Tara Durotoye Reveals The Extent Of Damage Done To Her Store By Hoodlums
‘Nigeria Will Make You Walk Naked On The Streets’ – Toke Makinwa
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has stated that Nigeria is a country capable of making her citizens walk naked on the streets. This is in reaction to the news of a mystery camcorder found at Lekki Tollgate.
The media personality cum actress and fashion entrepreneur also wondered how the camera was unaffected by the fire from the gunshots and chaos.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Woke up to the news of the discovery of a camcorder at the lekki toll, a camcorder in 2020? Just sitting pretty, waiting for the investigation team? Survived a fire? No damage done to it from the chaos? Nigeria will make you walk naked in the streets, make it make sense, #Endsars”
See her tweet below:
BBNaija’s Mike Shares Adorable Video Of His Son
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards posted an adorable video of his two months old son, Matthew via Twitter on Monday.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star welcomed his son with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton on Thursday, August 26th at about 7:00 am in London where they reside.
In the video made available on the micro-blogging, the little bundle of joy could be seen smiling at the camera while his father played with his cheeks.
Mike captioned the video with the words;
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards
Watch the adorable video below:
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards 🧀👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/39L8huNKY8
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 26, 2020
