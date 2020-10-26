Connect with us

#EndSARS: "I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice" – Rapper Falz (Video)

#EndSARS: "I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice" - Rapper Falz (Video)
Falz Declines To Join Youth Virtual Town Hall Meeting With Nigerian Government

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has said that he is not backing down until justice is served.

The rapper released a video via Instagram on Monday in which he reiterated that he is going to get justice for the brave ones who lost their lives during the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

Falz captioned the video with the words;

“We have to complete what we have started. It’s quite some work but as long as we stay committed to it, that change we want to see will definitely happen. I am charged up!!!!

Really pleased to see this spirit that we have built.
Now that we have come this far, we cannot stop!!

However, it is important to be smarter and more strategic with the movement. We have all the tools we need at our disposal so let’s get to work!

To the brave ones we lost, we are so sorry Nigeria failed you. We will not let you down! We will not relent until justice is served!! God bless your souls”

Watch the video below:

