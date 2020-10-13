EndSARS: ‘I Have Donated Money Behind Closed Doors’ – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has implied that her donation to the protests against SARS brutality has been done privately.

The turntable disc jockey cum musician was made to disclose this information after being criticized by a Twitter user for her lack of financial or physical support towards the ongoing protests.

The user identified as Chidinmah had tweeted thus:

“Cuppy should just say she doesn’t want to help, nobody will do anything to her nau, abi?? Open your purse? No Help us get lawyers? No Use your connection to make this easier? No Okay just stay on your own and leave us? NO Nawa oh”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Ka3na Accused Of Underpaying Her Staff And Living Fake Lifestyle

DJ Cuppy quoted her tweet with a reply that reads:

“My dear sister Chidinmah but how are you certain I haven’t helped behind closed doors? #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: