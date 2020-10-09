EndSARS: ‘I Can’t Chase Clout’ – Toyin Abraham Replies Critics

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has responded to those criticizing her for promoting her movie amidst the ongoing protests against SARS brutality.

The award-winning movie star had taken to her Twitter page on Friday morning to tweet thus:

“Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide”

Many Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform found her tweet insensitive, particularly the fact that she used laughing emojis.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Nengi Jets Out to South Africa For First Movie Role

While some criticized her, others urged her to lend a voice to the ongoing protests. She, however, responded that she can not chase clout all in the name of joining the protest.

“This is how you people push us to clout chasing, I have posted on my page both ig n twitter here. i am in a village after Ibadan filming someone’s job or u want me to just go there and snap picture for clout moreover a lot of our people are there“, her tweet reads.

See her tweet below: