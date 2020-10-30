EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals

NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, on Thursday visited the Makinde Police station which was razed down by hoodlums during the unrest that greeted the infamous end SARS protest.
MC Olumo visited the station, inspecting the remains of the station with some of his boys
Recall that the Lagos state government had said that “twenty-nine Divisional Police Stations and 17 Police Posts were razed by hoodlums disguising as protesters. Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured, while 71 police operational vehicles were torched.”
Watch the video below: