EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has revealed that Muslims now take out time to curse her in their prayers.

Information Nigeria recalls that Yesufu lead #EndSARS campaign against police brutality and reforms.

The female activist disclosed this on her Twitter handle.

She wrote;

”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria”