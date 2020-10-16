How A Medical Student Fainted After Finding Out That Her Missing Brother Is The Cadaver In The Lab

An anatomy student in Unizik allegedly fainted after they brought in a body for them to disect, and she discovered that it was the body of her brother who went missing four years ago.

According to Enobong Jackson who shared the story on Twitter, the young girl was an anatomy student in Nnamdi Azikiwe university, and during practice in school, she found the body of her brother who got missing years back, being used as a cadaver.

Enobong wrote;

“My pastor’s son was an anatomy student in UNIZIK and he told me about how his fellow student fainted when they brought a body for them to work on and she found out it was her brother that went missing Four years ago

#EndSARS #EndSWAT”