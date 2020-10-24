EndSARS: Hoodlums vandalize Senator Gershom Bassey’s family house in Calabar

Senator Gershom Bassey’s resident has been vandalized and looted by hoodlums rampaging the streets of Calabar.

Information Nigeria gathered that the hoodlums overpowered the security men attached to the property.

This is in spite of the 24 hours curfew declared in Cross River state.

Some of the buildings already vandalised include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Marian Road, Cross River State Transport Regulatory Agency (CRTRA) office and banks along Mayne Avenue and 8-Miles Calabar.

Federal institutions like the Ministry of Agriculture, Cross River Basin Authourity, and Federal Psychiatric Hospital were also vandalized.

Houses belonging to some politicians were not spared. Some of those affected include Senators Gershom Bassey and Victor Ndoma Egba. Bassey’s houses located at Mayne Avenue by White and the one at Asari Iso were looted and burnt.

Egba’s house located within the same Asari Iso axis was also vandalized.

To restore normalcy, military personnel have reportedly taken over major streets.