EndSARS: Hoodlums Hijack Benin Protest, Free Prisoners

Hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protesters around Kings Square in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State.

The hoodlums have reportedly broken the walls of the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (Nigeria prisons in Benin).

The hoodlums after gaining entrance into the prison through the fence freed inmates in the prisons along Benin Sapele Road, near the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ office.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, told Channels Television that the hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City.

“The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum security prison in Oko, Benin City,” Osagie said.