National News
#EndSARS: Hoodlums Have Hijacked Edo Protest – Deputy Governor
Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has stated that hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Benin.
“Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise,” Mr. Shaibu said.
The deputy governor’s statement comes following the jail break by hoodlums in Benin City, the state capital.
Also Read: #EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel
Mr. Shaibu made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.
He revealed that many persons injured in the attack, he, however, could not confirm how many persons were killed.
He also stated that many inmates escaped from the prison, however, was not specific on how many.
He pleaded with the protesters to give the government a chance to implement the demands already made.
National News
Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos
The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.
“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.
This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues.
Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”
“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.
Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”
He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.
National News
Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
With the increasing cases of violence in the State, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the State.
In the last few days, Lagos State has recorded an increasing number of violent activities in different parts of the state as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.
Also Read: Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality
Reacting to this development, the Governor who had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the state imposed a 24-hour curfew which is scheduled to take effect by 4 pm today.
See his post below:
… of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
National News
Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality in the state.
This was announced in a statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.
He stated that the decision was part of resolutions reached at an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Gov Bello Warns Protesters Against Overthrowing Buhari
This is coming following days of #EndSARS protests across the country.
Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.
Trending
- News Feed20 hours ago
#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
- Entertainment24 hours ago
“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Regina Daniels Birthday: EVERYTHING You Need To Know
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez
- News Feed23 hours ago
Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano
- Entertainment22 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘The Government Does Not Want To Do The Right Things’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
- Entertainment3 hours ago
‘My Landlady Chased Me Away And Started My Kind Of Business’ – Nkechi Blessing
- National News20 hours ago
Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari