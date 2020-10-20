EndSARS: Hoodlums Have Hijacked Edo Protest – Deputy Governor

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has stated that hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Benin.

“Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise,” Mr. Shaibu said.

The deputy governor’s statement comes following the jail break by hoodlums in Benin City, the state capital.

Also Read: #EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel

Mr. Shaibu made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He revealed that many persons injured in the attack, he, however, could not confirm how many persons were killed.

He also stated that many inmates escaped from the prison, however, was not specific on how many.

He pleaded with the protesters to give the government a chance to implement the demands already made.