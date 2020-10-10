EndSARS: ‘He Is Working’ – Stefflon Don Defends Her Boyfriend, Burna Boy

British singer, Stefflon Don, has reacted to the criticisms against her boyfriend, Burna Boy regarding the protests against SARS brutality.

The artist, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, had taken to Twitter to lend a voice to the trending issue.

“I really do not get how ppl can be so Evil, especially against their own. This shit makes me so sad #EndSARS #FuckTheSystem #LoveYourPeople“, she tweeted.

A Twitter user then replied her:

“Where’s your mans??”

The hip hop artist replied that her boyfriend is working behind the scenes. Her reply reads:

“He is doing something that will help out a lot more than just sending out tweet, I promise. #HeIsWorking #GodKnows #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”

See her tweets below: