Connect with us

News Feed

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu replies lady who asked him to summarize Buhari’s speech

Published

4 hours ago

on

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu replies lady who asked him to summarize Buhari’s speech

President Muhammadu Buhari, at 19:00hrs On Thursday night, 22nd October, 2020, addressed the nation following the unrest and chaos that was looming in the country as a result of hoodlums hijacking the EndSARS peaceful protests by Nigerian youths.

Quite a large number of Nigerian youths were not pleased with his address as he didn’t mention the dreadful incident that occurred on Tuesday night, 22nd October 2020, where innocent protesters faced open fire by some men of the Nigerian military.

Following Buhari’s speech, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu took to his social media pages to also address Lagosians, as he mourned the lives lost and reiterated on the government’s plans to reform the Police.

He wrote in part,

We are working to stabilise things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.

I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of what led us to this point, and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage conflict through parody and innocent but inciteful words.

On our work to end police brutality, our panel is ready to begin work. We want to find justice and provide compensation for victims to the best of our abilities.

In the comment section of his post, one of his followers then asked if he could help summarize what President Buhari had earlier said in his speech and much to the surprise of many, the governor stated blatantly that “he can’t”.

This has got many to wonder if possibly, the governor himself was not as pleased with many others with the President’s speech or if maybe, he just “can’t”.

It should be recalled that the governor had earlier mentioned that he’d tried to contact the President hours before his address but he couldn’t.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

When there is life, there is hope” – Simi comforts Nigerians

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

When there is life, there is hope” – Simi comforts Nigerians

As expected, many Nigerians especially the youths are dejected and in utter despair with the unraveling of events in the country, however, Simi has advised not to lose hope.

The singer and mother of one who noted that she had to take a break from it all, disclosed that she switched off her phone, handed her daughter over to her mother and went on to record in order to maintain sanity and has advised others to do whatever works for them.

Simi who admitted to being clueless as to how the process of legislation works in this country as many others are, has advised everyone to bring whatever they have to the table; lawyers, tech people, etc., and those who know better to come forward to speak and disseminate information so that everyone can be well informed.

The ‘No Longer Beneficial’ crooner also stated that we need access to our reps and senators; their phone numbers, email addresses, etc., should be made known so that constituent members can reach them and prevail on them to truly represent their interests there.

Simi advised that though it doesn’t look like it right now, there are gains to this awakening and Nigeria will prevail.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Some Nigerians Think I Am Weak – Buhari

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Some Nigerians Think I Am Weak - Buhari

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari slammed some Nigerians yesterday for taking his swift response in disbanding the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police as weakness.

Stating this during his National address on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, Buhari said sadly, the promptness with which he acted seemed to have been termed as a sign of weakness.

Read his statement below;

“As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.

On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.

Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests”.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Ojora indigenes stop hoodlums from vandalizing their King’s palace (Video)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Ojora indigenes stop hoodlums from vandalizing their King’s palace (Video)

The moment the youths of Ijora community of Lagos state prevented hoodlums from invading and destroying the palace of the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka has gone viral.

Residents of the community were seen blocking the palace and refusing the hoodlums entrance into the royal house which they said has been in existence for years.

Here is the video below;

Continue Reading

Trending