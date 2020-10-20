EndSARS: Gov Bello Warns Protesters Against Overthrowing Buhari

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared his intention to lead the #EndSARS protest against police brutality ongoing nationwide.

He stated this during an interview with Africa Independent Television AIT on Monday night.

Bello called on his fellow state governors to tack charge in their respective states so as to prevent loss of lives and properties due to attacks by hoodlums.

He, however, warned Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of using the current situation in the country to seek an undemocratic change in leadership.

The Governor warned that those interested in the presidency must wait till 2023 and go through democratic processes.

He urged the protesting youths to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.

https://twitter.com/jeffreyetuss/status/1318273749565739011?s=19