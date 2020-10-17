EndSARS: Goosh, I fit troway my life for una – Charly Boy hails Nigerian youths who chased Omoyele Sowore out of a protest venue in Abuja

Nigerian youths have been hailed by Charly Boy for coming together to demand for #EndSARS.

The controversial figure also mocked a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore after he was chased away from a protest ground in Abuja.

Charly Boy said he is so proud of the Nigerian youth and happy that they have pulled the wool off their eyes.

He said he never thought he would live till the day when Nigerians would “be woke” and fight for what is right and theirs. He, however said at this point he could lay his life down for Nigerians.

In his words:

Nigerian Youths dey way una dey perform these days dey high me O!! Goosh, I fit troway my life for una.

I never imagined sey una get sense to know who be who. God bless una.

I hear sey una drive Sowere comot una protest?Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy

Now I know sey una Mumu Don belleful Una. Fisted hand

See his post below: