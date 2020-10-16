EndSARS: God help us matter many!!!!!! – Davido draws up a list of what must change in the country

Nigerian superstar, Davido in a social media post recently took to his Instagram page to share a list of major problems in the country that need attention.
Davido indeed has been active in advocating for the welfare of his fellow Nigerians in all areas.
Drawing his attention to the government, he emphasized that everything in the country needs to be reformed as he went on to list ten things that require immediate solutions.
His list includes;
Hike in Petrol
Our Education
PHCN Bill
INEC
Health care
Security
Accountability
Customs
Tax
Immigration
Check out his post below: