EndSARS: ‘God Has Not Lost Control’ – Kate Henshaw

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, has offered hope to Nigerians who are finding it hard to move on from the Lekki Tollgate shooting. The movie star wants them to know that God has not lost control of things.

She also shared how she is numb and still in shock, especially as the events replay in her mind. She used the same medium to appreciate those who reached out to check on her.

She is also hopeful that Nigeria will be rid of evil, even as she continues to tweet the hashtag #EndSARS.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“Nothing good about the morning. Numb and in shock still as the events of Tuesday #LekkiMassacre2020 replay in my mind. Thank you to all who reached out to check on me. One thing is sure, God has not lost control. Nigeria will be rid of evil! #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: