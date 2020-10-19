EndSARS: For Some Of Us, SARS Has Been Beneficial – Gov Sule

Governor of Nasarrawa State, Abdullahi Sule has expressed that personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been beneficial for maintaining law and order in some states.

The Governor lamented the disbandment of the police unit, saying it should have been reformed instead.

He expressed that men of the defunct unit were trained to confront some situations the ordinary policemen cannot face.

According to Sule, SARS was helpful in tackling insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the North.

“What the northern governors are saying is: for some of us, SARS has benefited us,” the governor told Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“So, what is going to be the replacement for SARS now that you have discarded it? Even in some of these southern states, there were so many other places where SARS had been useful. But just like any other part of our system, you would find the bad eggs that have done something wrong.”

According to him, “that is why some governors were asking for the reforming of the SARS. Instead of throwing the bathing water and the baby, go ahead and reform what is wrong.”