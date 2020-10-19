National News
#EndSARS: For Some Of Us, SARS Has Been Beneficial – Gov Sule
Governor of Nasarrawa State, Abdullahi Sule has expressed that personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been beneficial for maintaining law and order in some states.
The Governor lamented the disbandment of the police unit, saying it should have been reformed instead.
He expressed that men of the defunct unit were trained to confront some situations the ordinary policemen cannot face.
According to Sule, SARS was helpful in tackling insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the North.
“What the northern governors are saying is: for some of us, SARS has benefited us,” the governor told Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
“So, what is going to be the replacement for SARS now that you have discarded it? Even in some of these southern states, there were so many other places where SARS had been useful. But just like any other part of our system, you would find the bad eggs that have done something wrong.”
According to him, “that is why some governors were asking for the reforming of the SARS. Instead of throwing the bathing water and the baby, go ahead and reform what is wrong.”
National News
#EndSARS: Defence Minister Warns Protesters Against Breaching National Security
Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has warned #EndSARS protesters against a national security breach.
He advised them not to allow their agitation to be hijacked by people with ulterior motives.
The retired General gave the caution in Abuja on Sunday, when the Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali led the national and state officials on a courtesy visit.
Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi’s special assistant on media, gave details of the meeting in a statement.
Magashi told the group to fortify their flanks and ranks against penetration of mischief-makers capable of causing distraction and division.
The minister advised them to use their structure in all states and local government areas to gather intelligence and channel it to the authorities for action.
National News
#EndSARS: ‘Tremendous Progress’ Has Been Made To Meet Protesters’ Demands, Says Ogunlesi
The Special Adviser to the President on Digital Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has expressed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is making tremendous efforts to meet the demands of Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the country.
Nigerians especially youths under the #EndSARS protests across different cities in the country and outside have been demanding widespread reform of the Nigerian Police Force.
Speaking on Channels TV’ Sunday Politics, Ogunlesi expressed that tremendous efforts have been made so far to meet the demands of the protesters.
“If you look at the 5 for 5, you can see that quite tremendous progress has been made on all of these,” he said.
He also expressed that police reform has never been high on the agenda of the Federal Government as it is currently.
According to him, “never before has police reforms been this high on the agenda of any government since 1999,” so it is unfair to say that government has not or is not doing anything.
“I think so far, the government has shown good faith in first acknowledging the demands at the highest level of government. If you go through the list of demands one by one you will see that a lot of work has gone into meeting these demands,” Ogunlesi added.
National News
BREAKING: Buhari Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila Over #ENDSARS Protests
President Muhammdu Buhari is currently meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.
This is coming following days of protests across the country against police brutality, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.
The protests which have now reached its eleventh day is spreading across the country, with youths in different parts of the country demanding the scrapping of the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.
President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 18, 2020
After the meeting, Senator Lawan and Rt Hon. Gbajabiamila appealed to protesters to leave the streets, stating that their demands have been heard and they should give the government time to implement the demands.
“Since the issues [raised by the protesters] have been accepted [by the government] the time has come for the protests to stop, government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters” – Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan after meeting with the President this ‘noon. pic.twitter.com/LuVHZEgbUp
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 18, 2020
