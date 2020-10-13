‘#EndSARS Fight Is Not For Yahoo Boys’ – Actor Gideon Okeke

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has addressed criminals of internet fraud, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ regarding the ongoing protests against SARS.

The notable movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a write-up. In the post, he says the fight against SARS is not so that they can freely carry on with their illegal activities.

His post reads:

“Dear Yahoo boys and Girls, I hope you know that this fight is not for you, I hope you know that this fight is not to support crime but a fight against injustice, I hope you know we are not shouting END SARS just so you can do your Yahoo freely…

I hope you know that we did not lose so many lives just so you can grow more in Cybercrime. Once we are done fighting against injustice, we will also fight against Cybercrime!”

See his post below: