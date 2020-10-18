EndSARS: FG Won’t Allow Anarchy In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands and allow the country to be thrown into anarchy.

This is following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, specifically the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday.

He gave the warning on Saturday when he featured on a late-night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File.”

He stated that the assassination attempt on Oyetola was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agendas.

According to Mohammed, the original conveners of the #EndSARS protests might have meant well but are no longer in control of the movement.