EndSARS: FG Scraps Hated Police Unit After Several Protests

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced a dissolution of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

This was contained in a statement by the IGP on Sunday.

This is coming after several protests by Nigerian youths over constant harassments, intimidations and extortions by the rogue police unit.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Kwara Gov Appeals To Protesters In Ilorin

Over the last couple of days, Nigerian youths across different cities took to the street to demand the scrapping of the unit.

IGP Adamu said the police unit is dissolved across all formations, the 36 state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said officers and men currently serving in the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He said new policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery and other violent crimes will be presented in due course.