EndSARS: “FG is sensitive and thoughtful about young Nigerians” – VP Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government is thoughtful and sensitive about young people in the country.

The Vice President made this known at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday October 15.

Osinbajo who told young Nigerians that the Buhari-led administration will do its best to attend to their demands as long as the resources are available, added that they are currently focused on investing in infrastructure that will provide opportunities for young people to express themselves and become entrepreneurs.

In his words, “What young people need to know is that this government is thoughtful, sensitive and concerned about them.

“We intend to do the very best that we can given the resources that we have. The youths must also see that we were very quick to respond to make amends where we see that things may not be exactly right.”