EndSARS: Femi Kuti Kicks Against Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters (Video)

Veteran Afro-beats musician, Femi Kuti, has disapproved of the unlawful shooting of peaceful protesters against SARS brutality.

The multiple Grammy nominee took to his official Twitter page to share a short video in which he totally condemns the shooting at peaceful protesters by the police.

In his words:

“I have been fighting for over forty years to be precise against this system of democratic rule where the police have the authorization to shoot innocent protesters on the streets.

What is happening on the streets of Nigeria right now is unacceptable and every police officer must be held accountable. And the government must be held accountable for every life lost.”

Watch the video here.