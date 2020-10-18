EndSARS: Fani-Kayode Cautions FG Against Deploying Soldiers

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Federal Government to abort any plan to deploy soldiers against the #EndSARS protesters across the country.

The former Minister took to his Twitter page to note that the decision to deploy soldiers will bring an end to Nigeria.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro

Nigerians keep protesting against the brutality of the police force despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The former Minister in his statement noted that if the youths are killed the same way members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, were killed, Nigeria will break-up.

See his tweet below: