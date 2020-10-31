EndSARS: Falz Unveils ‘The Conversation’ As A Way Forward

Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has unveiled ‘The Conversation’, a virtual meeting in which key participants of the #EndSARS movement would be gathered to discuss on the way forward as well as the next strategies to implement.

The rapper cum actor, who recently turned 30, took to his Twitter page to share the flier for the event which will hold on Saturday, October 31.

His captions reads:

“It’s a marathon not a sprint! A couple of people that have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement, coming together to discuss the way forward. It’s an open conversation, so please join in! wemovenaija.com 3pm today.”

