EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of the State.

Recall that the Governor had declared curfew in Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state following an outbreak of violence in those areas.

However, following the return of relative calm and hardship being suffered by residents of the affected areas, the Governor adjusted the curfew.

This was announced in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, on Saturday.

“In its place, a 13-hour curfew from 6 pm to 7 am daily, is imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, with effect from 6 pm on Sunday, 25th October 2020 until further notice.”