EndSARS: Ekiti Judicial Panel Of Inquiry To Begin Sitting In November

In a bid to investigate cases of police brutality, the Ekiti State Government has fixed a date for the commencement of the sitting of the panel of inquiry.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Wale Fapohunda made this known while briefing journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday.

Also Read: Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti

He said that the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other forms of police brutality will commence sitting in November.

He, however, noted that the panel has held some sessions behind closed doors, but it will commence public sessions on November 2.

Fapohunda also assured the residents that the panel will be fair to all.