EndSARS: ECOWAS Urges Nigerian Govt To Conduct Speedy Investigation Into Shootings

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has urged the Nigerian Government to conduct a speedy investigation into the shooting that occurred at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

Recall that the Toll Gate was bombarded by officers of the Nigerian Army, who shot at unarmed protesters on Tuesday night.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Adodo, on Wednesday.

Speaking for the regional body, Mr. Akufo-Adodo asked Nigerians to use dialogue to find a lasting solution to the protracted clashes between the government and the protesters over the movement seeking an end to police brutality and bad governance.

The body expressed its condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during the protests and also wished the injured speedy recovery.

ECOWAS also said while it recognises the right of citizens to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and protests, it wishes that those rights be exercised in a non-violent manner.

“In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission calls on all protesters to remain peaceful in the conduct of their demonstrations. It also urges the Nigerian security operatives to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests and act professionally,” the statement read in part.

“ECOWAS Commission further notes that, in an effort to address the demands of the protesting youth, the Federal Government of Nigeria took important decisions regarding disbandment of SARS, comprehensive police reforms and investigation of cases of police brutality. It encourages the Nigerian Authorities to conduct the investigation rapidly.”