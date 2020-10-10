ENDSARS: Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal – Rema writes as he cuts his trademark hairstyle

Nigerian Singer and MAVIN Signee, Rema has taken to his social media page to show off his new hair-cut which is seemingly in solidarity with the #ENDSARS movement.

Sharing the photos of his new hairstyle, the ‘Beamer’ singer wrote ;

Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal

See some reactions below ;

Michael wrote;

If you know what is good for you bah use super glue join those dreads together

Amaka wrote ;

Why did you cut your fine dreads nauuu.. You’re looking so so small and cute too lol

Jendor wrote ;

This is a very big move to push the #EndSARS movement. I’m very proud of you bro

Azeez wrote ;

It’s the dread we actually need to prove a point but fine.