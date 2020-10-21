EndSARS: Dino Melaye Laments Over Shooting Of Protesters In Lekki

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, protesters at the Lekki ground came under heavy fire by the military.

Bullets fired by military personnel hit some persons and at least one person has been reported dead and many injured.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kogi State expressed that he was having a sleepless night.

Melaye in a Twitter post went on to describe the incident as a massacre.