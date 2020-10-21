Trending
#EndSARS: Dino Melaye Laments Over Shooting Of Protesters In Lekki
Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.
Recall that on Tuesday evening, protesters at the Lekki ground came under heavy fire by the military.
Bullets fired by military personnel hit some persons and at least one person has been reported dead and many injured.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kogi State expressed that he was having a sleepless night.
Melaye in a Twitter post went on to describe the incident as a massacre.
I can't sleep, I belong to a country that have no value for her citizens. Lekki massacre my God. Why?
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) October 20, 2020
Stop killing Nigerians – Hilary Cliton tells Buhari
Former United States presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Army to stop the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters calling for reforms in the police.
Recall that the #EndSARS protesters, who had been holding forth at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, were shot at on Tuesday night, shortly after Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew.
Many were hit by bullets, others injured with reports of deaths.
Reacting to the latest development, Hilary, the wife of former US President Bill Clinton, called on President Buhari and the army to stop the killing of young #EndSARS protesters.
With this, Clinton joins a growing list of foreign stars and other VIPs that have expressed support for the campaign.
Her tweet read: “I’m calling on @mbuhari (President Muhammadu Buhari) and the @hqnigerianarmy (Nigeria Army) to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters.
“#StopNigeriaGovernment.”
The reactions have been pouring in, with many thanking her for lending her voice .
I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020
Fayemi Names Members Of Judicial Panel On Human Rights Violations By Police
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations against police officers.
The Governor named retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo and retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
This decision was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.
Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- Representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice,
Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch, and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Branch.
Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State Students Representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms.
#EndSARS: ‘Protesters Are Not Here To Cause Chaos’ – Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the #EndSARS protesters demanding widespread police reform and good governance across the country are not chaos makers.
This is coming at a time when there have been reports of the government planning to deploy troops of the Nigerian military to control the situation which has heightened the tension in the country.
Reacting to the reports, the former lawmaker from Kaduna stated that the protesters are not mischief-makers as being reported in some quarters but rather people who want the chaos in the country to end.
See the post below:
The protesters are not here to cause chaos but to end it.#EndSARS
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 19, 2020
