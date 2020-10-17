EndSARS: Dele Momodu Remembers Late FUNAAB Student Who Committed Suicide

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has remembered a late FUNAAB student who committed suicide after being harassed by SARS officers.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine and ‘Pendulum’ columnist with This Day took to his Twitter page to share the story of the late young man identified as Seyi Akinade thus:

“Do not forget Seyi Akinade a final student of FUNAAB and forex trader that was thrown into debt because SARS seized his phone and refused to let him close his trade. He committed suicide weeks after. For Seyi”

Information Nigeria recalls Dele Momodu was earlier criticized for his silence on the trending #EndSARS protests.

See Dele Momodu’s tweet below: