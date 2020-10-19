EndSARS: Defence Minister Warns Protesters Against ‘Breaching National Security’

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has warned #EndSARS protesters against a national security breach.

He advised them not to allow their agitation to be hijacked by people with ulterior motives.

The retired General gave the caution in Abuja on Sunday, when the Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali led the national and state officials on a courtesy visit.

Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi’s special assistant on media, gave details of the meeting in a statement.

Magashi told the group to fortify their flanks and ranks against penetration of mischief-makers capable of causing distraction and division.

The minister advised them to use their structure in all states and local government areas to gather intelligence and channel it to the authorities for action.