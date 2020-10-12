EndSARS: Davido visits IGP in Abuja (Video)

The singer who was accompanied by music executive, Ubi Franklin, his manager, Asa Asika, his lawyer and other crew members arrived the police Headquarter in Abuja this after for a meeting with the police boss.

“I am meeting with the Inspector-General of Police tomorrow at 10 am,” Davido tweeted yesterday after he joined the massive #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

The meeting is connected with the ongoing #EndSARS campaign going on both online and offline.

Davido has been vocal about the movement. He joined the Abuja protesters on Sunday and aided the release of some that were arrested by the police.

Adamu on Sunday, announced the disbandment of SARS, following days of online and offline protests.