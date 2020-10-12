EndSARS: Davido Denies Protesting Against Police (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, denied being a part of the #EndSARS protest which was held on Sunday in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had declared his intention to lead a protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The singer and his teeming fans came out in their numbers to call for the disbandment of the rogue police unit.

After securing the release of some of the protesters, the singer announced that he was going to have a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Monday.

During the meeting, Davido denied playing any active role in the protest as he explained that he was in Abuja because of his fans.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner had insisted that he didn’t want to have the meeting behind close doors but Frank Mba, the Spokesperson of the NPF said;

”How can you come here for a closed-door meeting, when you were protesting yesterday and you identified with the protesters?”

Davido responded;

”I did not protest, I was not there to protest. I was there to calm things down because the protesters are my fans.”

Fans have blasted the singer for not owning up to his actions.

