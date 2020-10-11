EndSARS: Danger looms, listen to Nigerians – Saraki tells Buhari, Police

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to #EndSARS#EndSARS protesters.

He warned of looming danger if the protests are not cautiously handled.

Saraki said the nation is bearing witness to a well-organised and largely orderly youth protests, a clear manifestation of the frustration felt by the youthful citizens.

He stated that Nigerians are voicing their response to the increasingly harrowing scenes of random and unjustified harassment, intimidation, detention and extrajudicial killings by SARS.

He urged all those who can to stand up and speak out on the issues Nigerians collectively face.

He stressed that it’s about young people whose agitation and raised voices are demanding protection of their daily rights and liberties, to live, associate, and work, productively in peace.