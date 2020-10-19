Connect with us

News Feed

Nigerian Army says Operation Crocodile Smile is not against #EndSARS protesters

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nigerian Army says Operation Crocodile Smile is not against #EndSARS protesters

 

The Nigerian Army on Sunday assured that its Operation Crocodile Smile drill was not targeting anti-SARS protesters.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Musa Sagir, said contrary to insinuations, the operation was not aimed at stifling the ongoing nationwide protest.

Sagir disclosed this in a statement he issued, on Sunday.

He noted that the Army has been professional since the protest started “nearly two weeks ago”.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its Leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the Exercise. This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020 has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever,” 

“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago.

“The army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

 

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

 

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below:

Continue Reading

News Feed

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

39-year-old ”Kingmaker”, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong posted a video on his Instagram page this morning directed at youths in Northern Nigeria.

According to Alterplate record label founder, the end SARS protest is not about politics, tribe, or religion.

This comes after some youths in Northern Nigeria took to social media to allege that the EndSARS protest has been politicized.

Continue Reading

News Feed

“Be Your Brother’s Keeper, You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Popular Nigerian artiste, Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets below;

Continue Reading

Trending