EndSARS Campaign Continues Till There Is Restructuring – Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre has reacted to the call to end the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The #EndSARS campaign started when SARS allegedly killed a man in Delta State and ran away with his car.

Also Read: Nigerians React As Wizkid Challenges Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Over SARS Brutality

Following this outcry, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday banned the Federal SARS from stop and search on Nigerian roads.

Reacting to the development, the clergyman expressed that the campaign for the scrapping of the police unit will continue until there are changes and restructuring.

See his post below: