EndSARS Campaign Continues Till There Is Restructuring – Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre has reacted to the call to end the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
The #EndSARS campaign started when SARS allegedly killed a man in Delta State and ran away with his car.
Following this outcry, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday banned the Federal SARS from stop and search on Nigerian roads.
Reacting to the development, the clergyman expressed that the campaign for the scrapping of the police unit will continue until there are changes and restructuring.
See his post below:
The #EndSARS campaign continues, till the value system driving the treatment of citizens with indignity by police units and public officials changes. Public officials must use power to serve citizens, not to intimidate and exploit them. This is one restructuring we really need. https://t.co/AwejmKOI2A
— Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 4, 2020