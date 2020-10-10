EndSARS: BurnaBoy is doing more than just tweeting — Stefflon Don

British singer, Stephanie Victoria Allen best known as Stefflon Don has backed the African Giant, Burna Boy on his silence on the ongoing EndSARs protest in Nigeria.

The EndSARs protest kicked off about 72 hours ago with the support of celebrities in the likes of Falz, Runtown, Dj Cuppy, Tiwa Savage, etc, has earned support from Nigerians oversees.

Burna Boy, however, supposedly does not seem to show interest in the protest which prompted a fan of the singer to ask Stefflon Don of her boyfriend’s whereabouts.

In response to the fan that asked, “Where’s your mans??” the Hip Hop singer responded, “He is doing something that will help out allot more than just sending out tweet, I promise. ❤️🙏🏾 #HeIsWorking #GodKnows #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”