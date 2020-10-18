EndSARS: ‘Buhari Has Zero Crisis Management Skills’ – Reno Omokri

Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who has zero crisis management skills.

He made this statement over the continued #EndSARS protests across the country against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Reacting to the situation, Omokri expressed that had President Buhari the families of SARS victims, like President of France, Emmanuel Macron did in a similar situation, the crisis would have been prevented.

He wrote:

“Within hours, French President @EmmanuelMacron visited the site of the beheading of the Paris teacher. Now, France is calm. Imagine if General @MBuhari had visited the family of a FSARS victim. Buhari has absolutely zero crisis management skills. He is himself a crisis! #EndSARS”