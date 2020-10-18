Trending
#EndSARS: ‘Buhari Has Zero Crisis Management Skills’ – Reno Omokri
Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who has zero crisis management skills.
He made this statement over the continued #EndSARS protests across the country against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
Reacting to the situation, Omokri expressed that had President Buhari the families of SARS victims, like President of France, Emmanuel Macron did in a similar situation, the crisis would have been prevented.
He wrote:
“Within hours, French President @EmmanuelMacron visited the site of the beheading of the Paris teacher. Now, France is calm. Imagine if General @MBuhari had visited the family of a FSARS victim. Buhari has absolutely zero crisis management skills. He is himself a crisis! #EndSARS”
Within hours, French President @EmmanuelMacron visited the site of the beheading of the Paris teacher. Now, France is calm. Imagine if General @MBuhari had visited the family of a FSARS victim. Buhari has absolutely zero crisis management skills. He is himself a crisis! #EndSARS
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 17, 2020
Trending
#EndSARS: Abiodun Sets Up Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality In Ogun
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations of police brutality in the State.
This is in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) directing States to set up panels investigating complaints of police brutality following a nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.
The Governor appointed members of three committees on cases of police brutalities in the state.
The committees are the Judicial Panel of Investigation, Special Security and Human Rights Committee, and Human Rights Complaints Office.
Also Read: Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun
Governor Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) is the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Investigation which has the Chief State Counsel at the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundele, as its secretary.
Its members are Olayinka Folarin (Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies), Omonajevwe Abiri (International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA), and Deputy Inspector General of Police Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd).
Others are AbdulJabar Ayelagbe (Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter), Bamgbose Tomiwa, (NANS Chairman, Ogun State), and Aisekegbe Momodu (National Human Rights Commission – NHRC, Ogun State).
Trending
Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the widow of the man killed when policemen were shooting to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Surulere on October 13.
The Governor paid the condolence visit on Saturday.
Also Read: #EndSARS: ‘Our Protest Is Yielding Results’ – Aisha Yesufu
He wrote on his Twitter handle:
“There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.
“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self-care. We will work to provide justice for her.”
As a state, we will also support and hopefully make her life easier.
The state Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN joined me for the visit and he will be providing me regular updates on the case. pic.twitter.com/GOMQssLGP7
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 17, 2020
Trending
Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun
As the #EndSARS#EndSARS protest train reached Osun State today, Governor Gboyega Oyetola joined the protesters as a form of solidarity.
The Governor marched with other executives of the state from Alekuwodo Area around 2:54 pm to Ola-Iya Junction where the protesters gathered.
Also Read: Nigerians In US Stage #EndSARS Protest In New York (Photos/Video)
Recall that Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also joined protesters someday ago in Alausa as a form of solidarity.
This came a day after, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde also joined the protesters on the street.
In Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq also marched with protesters to the Police Headquarters in Ilorin calling for reforms.
Trending
- News Feed12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
- News Feed16 hours ago
‘We go soon face una matter” – Falz tells Dino Melaye
- News Feed16 hours ago
Napoli’s Osimhen celebrates first Serie A goal with ‘End Police Brutality’ shirt
- News Feed14 hours ago
#EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido
- Trending14 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest
- Trending14 hours ago
Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun
- News Feed17 hours ago
Toke Makinwa Calls For Prosecution of SARs Officer Over Death Of Chijioke
- News Feed19 hours ago
“I blame Buhari! Can you try this nonsense during Obasanjo’s time?”- Amb. Hussaini condemns #EndSARS protesters (Video)