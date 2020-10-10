EndSARS: Buhari begs protesters for patience

Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has appealed to the EndSARS protesters to exercise patience as his administration works towards ending police brutality.

The #EndSARS campaign has called for the abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force notorious for rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

Protests against the police unit is fast spreading across the country with many calling for the abolishment due to the brutality allegedly perpetrated by the operatives.

These protests come as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, said that SARS will be reformed instead of abolished.

Taking to Twitter Friday night, Buhari who held a meeting with the IGP, revealed that he has been briefed about the reforms which will end police brutality.

“I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people,” he tweeted.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”