EndSARS: “Bring your face masks, See you at 10” – Runtown set to lead protest in Lagos

Nigerian singer, Runtown is getting set to embark on a peaceful protest to demand the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robber Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that he had offered to lead a protest today in response to the incessant attacks on youths by operatives of SARS.

“This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020.” he tweeted.

In a tweet posted via his handle today, the ‘Mad Over You ‘crooner announced the time for the commencement of the protest and urged Nigerians to go along with their face masks.

He tweeted; “See you at 10 ,bring your face masks“.

See you at 10 ,bring your face masks ❤️ — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 8, 2020

Recall that Folarin Falana aka Falz also stated that he would join Runtown in the protest to demand an end to SARS.

Similarly, rapper Naira Marley who had announced plans to embark on a protest, decided to cancel after the intervention of police.