EndSARS: Ben Murray-Bruce Declares Support For Protesters

Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has declared his support for the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
The demand for widespread police reforms by Nigerian youths has led to protests across the country for the last 9 days.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker described the movement as a struggle whose time has come.
He also commended the protesters for maintaining peaceful conduct across the country.
He wrote:
“#EndSARS is a struggle whose time has come. I implicitly and without any restraint, support the call for the total abolition of SARs. I also commend the organisation of the various peaceful protests around Nigeria. SARs must end. And it will! Enough is enough. #EndPoliceBrutality”
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 17, 2020