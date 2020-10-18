Entertainment
#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.
The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.
The post reads:
“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,
Read Also: #BBNaija: Trikytee gets warm reception as he meets Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri (Video)
we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”
See the post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Shares Music Playlist On #EndPoliceBrutality
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has shared his music playlist on police brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the playlist along with a short note to music lovers.
The brand influencer had made it a custom to share his customized music playlist on Twitter. He, however, had to tailor the last one to the current happenings in the country.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Erica, Kiddwaya Set Tongues Wagging With New Video
Some out of the ten songs that made it to the playlist include Bad Boy Timz’s ‘Check and Balance’, Dremo and Mayorkun’s ‘On A Jay’, Darey and Teni’s ‘Show Me Love’, Fireboy DML’s ‘Eli’, Peruzzi’s ‘Lagbaja’, and Nasty C’s ‘Eazy’.
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy
Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.
Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.
Read Also: Don’t spend any money, end SWAT now – Don Jazzy Insists
In his words:
“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Singer Lyta Celebrates World Food Day With Ajegunle Fans
Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, professionally known as Lyta, has been spotted celebrating World Food Day with his fans in Ajegunle.
The latest signee to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself with the fans.
His caption reads:
“‘Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around’. Yesterday, I celebrated #WorldFoodDay with my family, friends and AJ fans”
Read Also: Naira Marley Speaks On Plagiarism Allegations Against Lyta
Information Nigeria recalls the singer was involved in a copyright mess over his music video ‘Hold Me Down’.
See his tweet below:
