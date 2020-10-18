Connect with us

Entertainment

#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa

Published

20 mins ago

on

TrikyTee

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.

The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.

The post reads:

“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,

Read Also#BBNaija: Trikytee gets warm reception as he meets Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri (Video)

we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”

See the post below:

The post accusing TrikyTee

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Shares Music Playlist On #EndPoliceBrutality

Published

14 seconds ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

“I no get cash on me now” – KiddWaya forced to beg youths who blocked his entourage in Benue State

Kiddwaya

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has shared his music playlist on police brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the playlist along with a short note to music lovers.

The brand influencer had made it a custom to share his customized music playlist on Twitter. He, however, had to tailor the last one to the current happenings in the country.

Read AlsoBBNaija’s Erica, Kiddwaya Set Tongues Wagging With New Video

Some out of the ten songs that made it to the playlist include Bad Boy Timz’s ‘Check and Balance’, Dremo and Mayorkun’s ‘On A Jay’, Darey and Teni’s ‘Show Me Love’, Fireboy DML’s ‘Eli’, Peruzzi’s ‘Lagbaja’, and Nasty C’s ‘Eazy’.

See his post below:

Kiddwaya’s post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

'We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria' - Don Jazzy
“They Think We Are Joking But We Are Not”, Says Don Jazzy As He Joins #EndSARS Protest In Lagos State

Don Jazzy

Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.

Read AlsoDon’t spend any money, end SWAT now – Don Jazzy Insists

In his words:

“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”

See his post below:

Don Jazzy’s post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Singer Lyta Celebrates World Food Day With Ajegunle Fans

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Lyta
Lyta

Lyta

Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, professionally known as Lyta, has been spotted celebrating World Food Day with his fans in Ajegunle.

The latest signee to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself with the fans.

His caption reads:

“‘Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around’. Yesterday, I celebrated #WorldFoodDay with my family, friends and AJ fans”

Read AlsoNaira Marley Speaks On Plagiarism Allegations Against Lyta

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was involved in a copyright mess over his music video ‘Hold Me Down’.

See his tweet below:

Lyta’s tweet

Continue Reading

Trending