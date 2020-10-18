EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.

The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.

The post reads:

“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,

we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”

See the post below: