EndSARS: BBNaija’s Prince Charges Youths Not To Give Up

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem, has urged people to not give up and feel defeated at this moment. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to ask why everyone is succumbing to fate and sounding defeated.

According to the former Mr. Nigeria, the lives lost to the recent violence would turn in their graves if the protesters give up now.

In his words:

“Wait ooo, don’t tell me that this is it, don’t tell me that we have given up and succumbed to our oppressors. Why are we all sounding so defeated all of a sudden? Remember the lives we lost, they would turned in their graves if we give up now #ItIsNotFinished”

See his tweet below: