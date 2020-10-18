EndSARS: Banky W Calls For IGP Adamu’s Resignation

Nigerian entertainer, Banky W, has called for the resignation of the IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Taking to Twitter, the R&B singer cum actor states that the resignation of the IGP will show that the Nigerian Federal Government is indeed committed to police reform.

He asserts that police reform cannot fully occur without the IGP’s resignation. In his words:

“Meanwhile, when a company has been mismanaged into bankruptcy and disaster, they fire the CEO. You don’t expect reform from the same person that allowed things to get this bad. You fire the CEO. In our case, that ‘CEO’ is the IG. The IG must go. Pls resign, Sir. #EndSARS #5for5”

See his tweet below: