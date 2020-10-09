EndSARS: ‘Are You Guys Suicidal’ – Singer Dencia Berates Protesters

Cameroonian singer and CEO of Whitenicious, Dencia has berated #EndSARs protesters for putting their lives at risk.

It is no news that the brutality and extra-judicial killings carried out by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has driven Nigerians to stage protests on the streets.

Dencia is of the opinion that the protest is illogical as she stated that celebrities are encouraging those with empty pockets and no means of saving themselves to go out and protest when the solution is in the palms of their hands.

Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;

“Celebrities and rich folks Egging poor folks to go out & protest , do this & that. The damn celebrities don’t show up or show up with security that’ll protect them.

“U out there with no money, no insurance, no bail 5,u guys are suicidal huh? The rich folks and celebs have all the connects, if they realty want change, hire lawyers, write petitions & take to the senate, talk to their friends in the government etc Y’all not tired of just being angry, hungry & fighting All day.”

See her full post below: