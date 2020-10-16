#EndSARS: ‘Anyone Paying Thugs To Disrupt Protest Will Lose Their Funds’ – Actress Uche Jumbo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Uche Jumbo
Uche Jumbo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo has wished loss upon anyone paying thugs to disrupt the peaceful protests against SARS brutality.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star prays that if it is a politician, he or she shall also have to deal with loss of their stolen funds.

Her tweet reads:

“Lord this unprecedented time that we are all defending our human rights Please anyone trying to weaponize poverty by paying thugs to disturb and disrupt peaceful protest, Father God hurt/disrupt/dislocate their stolen funds home & abroad #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSWAT”

The actress cum filmmaker also appreciated Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, for creating an emoji to support the #EndSARS movement.

See her tweet below:

Uche Jumbo’s tweet

