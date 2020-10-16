ENDSARS: Anonymous Hacks NBC Twitter Account

The Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been hacked by the renowned hacker group, Anonymous in support of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

The hackers put up a message threatening to reveal the secrets of Nigerian authorities.

checks revealed activities on NBC’s Twitter handle page were tweets and retweets of the #EndSARS protests/campaign against police brutality.

The group after take-over tweeted: “We #Anonymous are out to expose government’s secrets & dirty files Put an #ENDTOPOLICEBRUTALITY #Twitterdown #NBChacked”

“Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it’s also a good day to #ENDSARS and #EndSWAT. Which government website(s) would you want us to play with? Drop your suggestions under this tweet. #TwitterDown #NBChacked.”

