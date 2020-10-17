EndSARS: Anonymous Reportedly Hacks CBN, EFCC Websites. CBN Debunks Claim

Anonymous, a ‘hacktivist’ group supporting the #ENDSARS protesters has claimed responsibility for bringing down the websites of many Nigerian agencies.

The group claimed that Lagos State Government, Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Justice, INEC, NNPC, EFCC, and NCDC have been new victims of their attack.

Recall that earlier on Friday, the group took control of the Twitter page of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

The group said they support the weak against the powerful and stand for justice.

They listed their values as human rights, autonomy, and self-governance, resistance against tyranny, a more humane society.

However, CBN in a statement on its Twitter page on Friday maintained that contrary to reports, its website was safe.

It urged Nigerians to avoid peddling fake news as its website is adequately protected and there was no cause for alarm.

The statement reads, “Contrary to claims on social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

See tweets and some reactions below:

– NIGERIA POLICE FORCE Website Crashed

– CBN Website Crashed

– EFCC Website Crashed

– INEC Website Crashed

– NCDC Website Crashed

– LAGOS STATE Website Crashed

Anonymous Thank You Oh #EndSARS #ArrestKillerOfficers #osibanjo pic.twitter.com/DniX5LJC3P — KOTE TV ng (@Kotetv_ng) October 17, 2020

Anonymous going about doing the lords work. #EndSARS — KING OF DOINGS 🐅 (@ChinkoTiger) October 17, 2020